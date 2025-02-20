I Was a Soul Train Dancer
Wanda Robinson
Season 7 E 2 • 03/04/2025
"Soul Train" dancer Wanda Fuller-Robinson shares stories of Black culture, iconic routines, meeting A-list celebrities and making lifelong friends.
S7 • E1I Was a Soul Train DancerThelma Davis
From South Central to Soul Train, Thelma Davis shares stories of iconic fashion, dancing through eras, Thriller, Diana Ross, and her rise as a choreographer in Japan!
02/20/2025
S7 • E2I Was a Soul Train DancerWanda Robinson
"Soul Train" dancer Wanda Fuller-Robinson shares stories of Black culture, iconic routines, meeting A-list celebrities and making lifelong friends.
03/04/2025
