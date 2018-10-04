In Contempt

- 41:27
Welcome to HellGwen defends a client accused of attempted rape, Charlie supervises rookie attorney Vanessa, and Tracy grows frustrated with Judge Dotson, her lover.04/10/2018
Combat by AgreementGwen defends a teenager after a fatal shooting, reconnects with her law school crush, who happens to be her former professor, and grills Tracy about her secret lover.04/17/2018
ConfessionsTracy and Gwen defend a client who's confessed to murdering his mother, while Bennet and Gwen enjoy a romantic dinner -- until his fiance arrives.04/24/2018
The Rules of EngagementCharlie argues an unwinnable undercover drug-bust case, with unfortunate consequences, while Gwen defends a sex offender.05/01/2018
Necessary ForceWhen Gwen and Tracy defend a mother accused of child abuse, they must confront their own past, while Charlie deals with the aftermath of his racially charged arrest.05/08/2018
BannedGwen outsmarts a particularly difficult judge, while Bennet invites Gwen to his wedding shower, where she discovers his true feelings.05/15/2018
Stop and FriskArmed with his own racial profiling experience, Charlie tries a stop-and-frisk case, and Bennet whisks Gwen away to figure out the next move in their relationship.05/22/2018
Burned OutDefending a man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, Gwen's commitment is tested, and Bennet copes with Gwen's workaholism after she moves into his condo.05/29/2018
BLM, Part OneIn a case that feels ripped from the headlines, Gwen, Charlie and Tracy defend a young black man who inadvertently kills a police officer while being arrested.06/05/2018
Christian Keyes
Christian Keyes
Quick witted and not to be taken too seriously, Charlie's superior talent in the courtroom is only matched by his tall ego. He's Gwen’s soon to become boss and stands in as her friend with benefits.
Erica Ash
Erica Ash
Opinionated and rebellious, Gwen is an attorney whose passion for her clients is as admirable as it is annoying.
Megan Hutchings
Megan Hutchings
Tracy's a seductive and cunning Public Defender (PD) who's also Gwen’s valued friend and roommate.
MOUNA TRAORÉ
MOUNA TRAORÉ
The rookie attorney of the office, whose desire to succeed keeps her tightly wound. She's learning both how to be a lawyer and what it means to be woke in 2018.
Richard Lawson
Richard Lawson
Gwen’s stern and at times condescending father who once was an elite attorney himself.
Ronnie Rowe, Jr.
Ronnie Rowe, Jr.
Gwen’s nemesis on the prosecution team whose cockiness is only matched by his resolve.