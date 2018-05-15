Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Season 1 E 6 • 05/15/2018
Gwen outsmarts a particularly difficult judge, while Bennet invites Gwen to his wedding shower, where she discovers his true feelings.
In Contempt S1 • E1 Welcome to Hell
Gwen defends a client accused of attempted rape, Charlie supervises rookie attorney Vanessa, and Tracy grows frustrated with Judge Dotson, her lover.
04/10/2018
In Contempt S1 • E2 Combat by Agreement
Gwen defends a teenager after a fatal shooting, reconnects with her law school crush, who happens to be her former professor, and grills Tracy about her secret lover.
04/17/2018
In Contempt S1 • E3 Confessions
Tracy and Gwen defend a client who's confessed to murdering his mother, while Bennet and Gwen enjoy a romantic dinner -- until his fiance arrives.
04/24/2018
In Contempt S1 • E4 The Rules of Engagement
Charlie argues an unwinnable undercover drug-bust case, with unfortunate consequences, while Gwen defends a sex offender.
05/01/2018
In Contempt S1 • E5 Necessary Force
When Gwen and Tracy defend a mother accused of child abuse, they must confront their own past, while Charlie deals with the aftermath of his racially charged arrest.
05/08/2018
In Contempt S1 • E6 Banned
05/15/2018
In Contempt S1 • E7 Stop and Frisk
Armed with his own racial profiling experience, Charlie tries a stop-and-frisk case, and Bennet whisks Gwen away to figure out the next move in their relationship.
05/22/2018
In Contempt S1 • E8 Burned Out
Defending a man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, Gwen's commitment is tested, and Bennet copes with Gwen's workaholism after she moves into his condo.
05/29/2018
