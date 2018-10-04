In Contempt

Christian Keyes

Quick witted and not to be taken too seriously, Charlie's superior talent in the courtroom is only matched by his tall ego. He's Gwen’s soon to become boss and stands in as her friend with benefits.
 

Erica Ash

Opinionated and rebellious, Gwen is an attorney whose passion for her clients is as admirable as it is annoying.

Megan Hutchings

Tracy's a seductive and cunning Public Defender (PD) who's also Gwen’s valued friend and roommate.
 

MOUNA TRAORÉ

The rookie attorney of the office, whose desire to succeed keeps her tightly wound. She's learning both how to be a lawyer and what it means to be woke in 2018.
 

Richard Lawson

Gwen’s stern and at times condescending father who once was an elite attorney himself.
 

Ronnie Rowe, Jr.

Gwen’s nemesis on the prosecution team whose cockiness is only matched by his resolve.