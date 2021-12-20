LIFESTYLE
It's Too Early for This
Rise and grind with artists like DDG, LightSkinKeisha and Doe Boy as they offer glimpses into their at-home morning routines.
- Latest Episode11:07
S1 • E5
D SmokeD Smoke reflects on his desire to work with his idol Stevie Wonder, shows off a new pair of custom-made shoes and shares a wise piece of life advice from Vin Diesel.12/20/2021
- 12:02
S1 • E4
Yung Baby TateYung Baby Tate welcomes BET into her cozy home and fires up an egg-white omelet as she discusses working with Issa Rae, the state of representation on TV and her first Grammy nomination.12/20/2021
- 11:13
S1 • E3
Doe BoyDoe Boy sings the praises of shrimp and grits, admits his lack of prowess on his own pool table, and recalls the day he got a shout-out from LeBron James.12/20/2021
- 11:39
S1 • E2
LightSkinKeishaLightSkinKeisha starts her day with a green tea and chats about her mixtapes and new recordings, her dream musical collaborations and the importance of a good breakfast.12/20/2021
- 12:29
S1 • E1
DDGRapper DDG sips a cold brew as he shows off his minimalist black-and-white home, complete with movie theater and basketball court, and explains how he manifested his career via YouTube.12/20/2021