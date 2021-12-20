It's Too Early for This

LightSkinKeishaSeason 1 E 2 • 12/20/2021
LightSkinKeisha starts her day with a green tea and chats about her mixtapes and new recordings, her dream musical collaborations and the importance of a good breakfast.
It's Too Early for ThisS1 • E1DDG
Rapper DDG sips a cold brew as he shows off his minimalist black-and-white home, complete with movie theater and basketball court, and explains how he manifested his career via YouTube.
12/20/2021
It's Too Early for ThisS1 • E3Doe Boy
Doe Boy sings the praises of shrimp and grits, admits his lack of prowess on his own pool table, and recalls the day he got a shout-out from LeBron James.
12/20/2021
It's Too Early for ThisS1 • E4Yung Baby Tate
Yung Baby Tate welcomes BET into her cozy home and fires up an egg-white omelet as she discusses working with Issa Rae, the state of representation on TV and her first Grammy nomination.
12/20/2021
It's Too Early for ThisS1 • E5D Smoke
D Smoke reflects on his desire to work with his idol Stevie Wonder, shows off a new pair of custom-made shoes and shares a wise piece of life advice from Vin Diesel.
12/20/2021
