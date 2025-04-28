Love & Hip Hop Miami
S6 • E24
Uncharted WatersA fresh betrayal opens Amara's eyes about Allan. Mike Nasty goes for broke with Shay as she tries to find a way forward with Fabo. Eliza calls out Miami Tip for putting her on blast. Chyng Diamond drops a bomb on Marquez.04/28/2025
S6 • E23
Paradise LostAs the trip to Curacao concludes, Trick Daddy tries to broker peace between Allan and Emjay. The women of the cast voice concerns about Amara's relationship. Pinkydoll questions Heaven's rebrand. Zoey turns to Trina at an emotional crossroads.04/21/2025
S6 • E22
Heaven Is A Place On EarthBobby feels the heat as the island getaway spirals out of control. Amara and Emjay litigate the facts of their failed relationship. A shocking allegation sheds new light on the beef between Pinkydoll and her sister.04/14/2025
S6 • E21
Chaos in CuracaoAs the cast trip continues, Emjay's arrival disrupts Amara and Allan's bae-cation. Gaelle's surprise guest sparks drama with Shay. Hawt Topic pulls up to check Bobby for icing her out. Back in Miami, Momma Dee vets Shay's new love interest.04/07/2025
S6 • E20
Flights & FeelingsAs the cast convenes on Curacao for a week of healing, surprise guests wreak havoc. Bobby checks Ray J. for his messy ways. Amara and Shay clash over their dysfunctional relationships. Gaelle struggles to prove that she's a changed woman.03/31/2025
S6 • E19
Secret AgendaZoey questions Chyng's motives. Allan and Emjay square off over Amara. Pinkydoll links up with an industry legend. Bobby decides to take the cast on vacation. Shay's mom meddles in her love life.03/24/2025
S6 • E18
He Loves Me NotMixed signals push Amara to an emotional breaking point. Shay and Emjay come face to face with Allan at the Johnson family's video premiere. Bobby and Gaelle plot a do-over of last year's cast trip.03/17/2025
S6 • E17
Want That Old Thing BackSomeone from Amara's past makes a play for her heart. Pinkydoll tries to make peace with Trick Daddy. Shay gets swept off her feet by a charismatic new man. Marlon gets revenge at Gaelle's Grand Opening. Eliza shares big news with her daughters.03/10/2025
S6 • E16
Acting UpRay J. pits Amara and Pinkydoll against each other for the lead role in his movie. Florence's new man causes controversy at a family function. Chyng Diamond's mom gets in the mix of her messy relationship. Gaelle embarks on a journey of growth.03/03/2025
S6 • E15
Throw The Book At HimAmara checks Ray J. for his messy rumor-mongering. Bobby and Swurv square off at Trina's book tour. Pinkydoll auditions for a starring role in the "One Wish" movie. Brooke has second thoughts about Miami.02/24/2025
S6 • E14
Small FryMarcus intervenes in Ray J. and Princess' marriage, with disastrous results. Amara makes a stunning decision about the future of her family. History repeats itself when Eliza shares an emotional secret with Miami Tip.02/17/2025
S6 • E13
Screaming, Crying, Throwing UpAmara and Princess go toe-to-toe at Angela's event. NPC superstar Pinkydoll plots a big move from Montreal to Miami. Zoey and Chyng's friendship takes a shocking turn. Brooke comes under fire for her fence-sitting ways. Eliza pulls a messy stunt.02/10/2025
S6 • E12
Curse ControlAs rumors fly, Amara braces herself for a showdown with Princess. Brooke and Marcus get caught up in Ray J.'s marital drama. Florence accuses her family of treachery. Angela celebrates two years of sobriety. Eliza questions the loyalty of her friends.02/03/2025
S6 • E11
Certified HaterAmara gives Allan an ultimatum. Trick Daddy learns the truth about Jayden and Daisha. Bobby lands in the hot seat at Trina and Swurv's single release party. Chyng gets caught up in the beef between Zoey and Shay.01/27/2025
S6 • E10
Tea N' TeaAmara and Florence come face to face at Shay's product launch. Angela hosts a forum for the women of Miami's nightlife scene. Estelita accuses Eliza of a messy betrayal. Chyng Diamond's session with Derrick Milano ends in tears.01/20/2025
S6 • E9
Sound & FuryChaos consumes Estelita's event. Ray J. drops a shocking new bombshell. Amara plots revenge on Princess. Marlon pulls up on Florence and Allan. Zoey and Chyng find common ground.01/13/2025
S6 • E8
Lashing OutPrincess pulls up for a shocking confrontation. Amara and Brooke's sitdown with Shay leaves Estelita feeling betrayed. Trina and Swurv face an uncertain future together. Hawt Topic calls out Joy and Bobby for their two-faced ways.01/06/2025
S6 • E7
Somebody's HusbandRay J. and Amara's business meeting takes an unexpected turn. Florence embarks on a seductive quest for revenge. Shay's family celebrates her breakup. Trick's new romance leads to a social media uproar. Brooke and Marcus bump heads amid personal tragedy.12/30/2024