Love & Hip Hop Miami
Lashing Out
Season 6 E 8 • 01/06/2025
Princess pulls up for a shocking confrontation. Amara and Brooke's sitdown with Shay leaves Estelita feeling betrayed. Trina and Swurv face an uncertain future together. Hawt Topic calls out Joy and Bobby for their two-faced ways.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
41:50
S6 • E1Love & Hip Hop MiamiBlac & White
Angela "Blac Chyna" White makes a bicoastal move with boyfriend Derrick Milano. Amara takes Florence and Eliza to task for ruining her engagement. Rumors spread as Trina celebrates a secret milestone.
11/18/2024
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E2Love & Hip Hop MiamiStand On Business
Shay Johnson gets a nasty surprise at Florence's Grand Opening. Trina's boyfriend drops a bomb on her brother Snoop. Florence and Gaelle go toe to toe with Eliza and Estelita. Zoey's sister reveals a shocking secret.
11/25/2024
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E3Love & Hip Hop MiamiLovesick
Amara and Marlon make an unexpected connection. Shay investigates the allegations about Fabo. Derrick hosts a party that tests Angela. Trick Daddy deals with the after-effects of a near-death experience. Bobby accuses Trina of icing him out.
12/02/2024
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E4Love & Hip Hop MiamiBlinded By The Lies
Shay Johnson makes a shocking discovery about Fabo. Trina checks Bobby for spreading rumors. Hawt Topic confronts the source of the mysterious email. Trick Daddy spins the block with an old flame. A forbidden romance divides the Hollywood Twins.
12/09/2024
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E5Love & Hip Hop MiamiBreaking Point
Shay and Fabo turn to Marcus Black to save their relationship. Trina comes face to face with Hawt Topic. Amara learns to swim with the help of Florence's husband. Zoey questions a new friend's intentions.
12/16/2024
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E6Love & Hip Hop MiamiTake The Cake
Florence discovers that Amara and Marlon have been spending time together. Angela and Derrick struggle through creative differences in the studio. Trick grows suspicious of his new love interest. Zoey confronts her troublemaking friend.
12/23/2024
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E7Love & Hip Hop MiamiSomebody's Husband
Ray J. and Amara's business meeting takes an unexpected turn. Florence embarks on a seductive quest for revenge. Shay's family celebrates her breakup. Trick's new romance leads to a social media uproar. Brooke and Marcus bump heads amid personal tragedy.
12/30/2024
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E8Love & Hip Hop MiamiLashing Out
Princess pulls up for a shocking confrontation. Amara and Brooke's sitdown with Shay leaves Estelita feeling betrayed. Trina and Swurv face an uncertain future together. Hawt Topic calls out Joy and Bobby for their two-faced ways.
01/06/2025
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E9Love & Hip Hop MiamiSound & Fury
Chaos consumes Estelita's event. Ray J. drops a shocking new bombshell. Amara plots revenge on Princess. Marlon pulls up on Florence and Allan. Zoey and Chyng find common ground.
01/13/2025
Full Ep
41:51
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E10Love & Hip Hop MiamiTea N' Tea
Amara and Florence come face to face at Shay's product launch. Angela hosts a forum for the women of Miami's nightlife scene. Estelita accuses Eliza of a messy betrayal. Chyng Diamond's session with Derrick Milano ends in tears.
01/20/2025
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E11Love & Hip Hop MiamiCertified Hater
Amara gives Allan an ultimatum. Trick Daddy learns the truth about Jayden and Daisha. Bobby lands in the hot seat at Trina and Swurv's single release party. Chyng gets caught up in the beef between Zoey and Shay.
01/27/2025
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E12Love & Hip Hop MiamiCurse Control
As rumors fly, Amara braces herself for a showdown with Princess. Brooke and Marcus get caught up in Ray J.'s marital drama. Florence accuses her family of treachery. Angela celebrates two years of sobriety. Eliza questions the loyalty of her friends.
02/03/2025
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E13Love & Hip Hop MiamiScreaming, Crying, Throwing Up
Amara and Princess go toe-to-toe at Angela's event. NPC superstar Pinkydoll plots a big move from Montreal to Miami. Zoey and Chyng's friendship takes a shocking turn. Brooke comes under fire for her fence-sitting ways. Eliza pulls a messy stunt.
02/10/2025
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E14Love & Hip Hop MiamiSmall Fry
Marcus intervenes in Ray J. and Princess' marriage, with disastrous results. Amara makes a stunning decision about the future of her family. History repeats itself when Eliza shares an emotional secret with Miami Tip.
02/17/2025
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E15Love & Hip Hop MiamiThrow The Book At Him
Amara checks Ray J. for his messy rumor-mongering. Bobby and Swurv square off at Trina's book tour. Pinkydoll auditions for a starring role in the "One Wish" movie. Brooke has second thoughts about Miami.
02/24/2025
Full Ep
41:50
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E16Love & Hip Hop MiamiActing Up
Ray J. pits Amara and Pinkydoll against each other for the lead role in his movie. Florence's new man causes controversy at a family function. Chyng Diamond's mom gets in the mix of her messy relationship. Gaelle embarks on a journey of growth.
03/03/2025
Full Ep
41:53
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E17Love & Hip Hop MiamiWant That Old Thing Back
Someone from Amara's past makes a play for her heart. Pinkydoll tries to make peace with Trick Daddy. Shay gets swept off her feet by a charismatic new man. Marlon gets revenge at Gaelle's Grand Opening. Eliza shares big news with her daughters.
03/10/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025