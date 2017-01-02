- 1:20:54Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
Troublemaker and Defiance, Pt. 1After his childhood in Qunu, Nelson Mandela becomes a lawyer, begins working with the African National Congress in the fight against apartheid and goes on trial for treason.02/01/2017
S1 • E2
Spear of the Nation and Total Strategy, Pt. 2Nelson Mandela alters the African National Congress's nonviolent methodology, goes on trial again and is imprisoned for life at Robben Island in South Africa.02/08/2017
S1 • E3
Brains Not Blood and a New World, Pt. 3Winnie Mandela takes on a new role, and Nelson Mandela is released from prison after 27 years and elected the president of the Republic of South Africa.02/15/2017
Cast
About Madiba
This three-part miniseries follows the incredible journey of Nelson Mandela, who went from activist to political prisoner to South African president.
