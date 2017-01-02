Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Spear of the Nation and Total Strategy, Pt. 2Season 1 E 2 • 02/08/2017
Nelson Mandela alters the African National Congress's nonviolent methodology, goes on trial again and is imprisoned for life at Robben Island in South Africa.
Watching
Full Ep
1:20:54
Sign in to Watch
MadibaS1 • E1Troublemaker and Defiance, Pt. 1
After his childhood in Qunu, Nelson Mandela becomes a lawyer, begins working with the African National Congress in the fight against apartheid and goes on trial for treason.
02/01/2017
Full Ep
1:21:35
Sign in to Watch
MadibaS1 • E2Spear of the Nation and Total Strategy, Pt. 2
Nelson Mandela alters the African National Congress's nonviolent methodology, goes on trial again and is imprisoned for life at Robben Island in South Africa.
02/08/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021