- 20:46
S1 • E1
Lamar OdomRetired professional basketball player Lamar Odom joins the panel to talk about life after his ex Khloe Kardashian and play some Mancave-style games.01/18/2018
S1 • E2
Demetrius Shipp Jr.Demetrius Shipp Jr. drops by to talk about his movie "All Eyez on Me" and what it means to be a brother.01/25/2018
S1 • E3
FabolousThe panel keeps it 100 with rapper Fabolous as they talk about what it's like having fans and what's so weird about using public toilets.02/01/2018
S1 • E4
Charlamagne Tha God"The Breakfast Club" co-host Charlamagne Tha God stops by to talk about being a sucker in love, and Tank and Slink hit the gym together for an intense workout.02/08/2018
S1 • E5
Nipsey HussleThe panel discusses Amber Rose and 21 Savage's relationship, and Nipsey Hussle visits the cave to talk about having confidence and being comfortable in your own skin.02/15/2018
S1 • E6
BET's Mancave: "Mack Wilds"Tristan Mack Wilds visits to talk about his visual album "AfterHours," and the panel talks about some of their weirder past romances.03/01/2018
S1 • E8
Jermaine DupriJermaine Dupri visits to talk about his compilation album "So So Def 25th Anniversary (1993-2018)," and the panel talks about hookups and joining the mile-high club.03/15/2018
S1 • E9
Xzibit"Empire" star Xzibit visits to talk about commitment and play All In, featuring questions about his preferred Dr. Dre albums and "The Wire" characters.03/22/2018
S1 • E10
Daymond John"Shark Tank" star and business mogul Daymond John visits to talk success, and Billy Sorrells ventures into the world of manscaping.03/29/2018
S1 • E11
Deon ColeDeon Cole of "black-ish" fame joins the panel to talk about the worst lies they've ever told and discuss life as a television celebrity.04/05/2018
Cast
Gerald 'Slink' Johnson
Gerald 'Slink' Johnson
Slink is an actor, producer, comedian and voice actor mostly known for the role of Black Jesus, and providing the voice of Lamar Davis in Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online.
Jeff Johnson
Jeff Johnson
Jeff is a teller of stories, developer of messages, and architect of social solutions who’s as comfortable in front of the camera as he is behind the scenes developing strategy and messages for his clients. Among his many accolades, he is the host and moderator of BET's Mancave.
Marcos 'Kosine' Palacios
Marcos 'Kosine' Palacios
Kosine is 1/2 of the LA based production duo Da Internz. He's a 9xGrammy-Nominated, Multi-Platinum Producer/Songwriter, responsible for some of the biggest hits for Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Big Sean, Justin Bieber, Nas and more.
Tank
Tank
Durrell Babbs, better known by his stage name Tank, is an R&B singer-songwriter and producer. Tank was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and moved with his family as a child to Washington, D.C..