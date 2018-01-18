BET's Mancave

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Jermaine DupriSeason 1 E 8 • 03/15/2018
Jermaine Dupri visits to talk about his compilation album "So So Def 25th Anniversary (1993-2018)," and the panel talks about hookups and joining the mile-high club.
Watching
Full Ep
20:46
BET's MancaveS1 • E1Lamar Odom
Retired professional basketball player Lamar Odom joins the panel to talk about life after his ex Khloe Kardashian and play some Mancave-style games.
01/18/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
BET's MancaveS1 • E2Demetrius Shipp Jr.
Demetrius Shipp Jr. drops by to talk about his movie "All Eyez on Me" and what it means to be a brother.
01/25/2018
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
BET's MancaveS1 • E3Fabolous
The panel keeps it 100 with rapper Fabolous as they talk about what it's like having fans and what's so weird about using public toilets.
02/01/2018
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
BET's MancaveS1 • E4Charlamagne Tha God
"The Breakfast Club" co-host Charlamagne Tha God stops by to talk about being a sucker in love, and Tank and Slink hit the gym together for an intense workout.
02/08/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
BET's MancaveS1 • E5Nipsey Hussle
The panel discusses Amber Rose and 21 Savage's relationship, and Nipsey Hussle visits the cave to talk about having confidence and being comfortable in your own skin.
02/15/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
BET's MancaveS1 • E6BET's Mancave: "Mack Wilds"
Tristan Mack Wilds visits to talk about his visual album "AfterHours," and the panel talks about some of their weirder past romances.
03/01/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
BET's MancaveS1 • E8Jermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri visits to talk about his compilation album "So So Def 25th Anniversary (1993-2018)," and the panel talks about hookups and joining the mile-high club.
03/15/2018
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
BET's MancaveS1 • E9Xzibit
"Empire" star Xzibit visits to talk about commitment and play All In, featuring questions about his preferred Dr. Dre albums and "The Wire" characters.
03/22/2018
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
BET's MancaveS1 • E10Daymond John
"Shark Tank" star and business mogul Daymond John visits to talk success, and Billy Sorrells ventures into the world of manscaping.
03/29/2018
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
BET's MancaveS1 • E11Deon Cole
Deon Cole of "black-ish" fame joins the panel to talk about the worst lies they've ever told and discuss life as a television celebrity.
04/05/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021