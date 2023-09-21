Ms. Pat Settles It

Ms. Pat

Comedian, Writer and Producer Ms. Pat has won over fans and critics as the star of The Ms. Pat Show on BET+ and is now headed to the courtroom bench as the realest TV judge to bang a gavel!



Ms. Pat is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster & actress in the critically acclaimed Emmy-nominated series The Ms. Pat Show based on her real-life story of being an inner-city drug dealer turned suburban mom. Now, she's taking what she's learned from the streets and her own household to the courtroom to solve real cases that are tearing family & friends apart.



As money and relationships hang in the balance, Ms. Pat will issue verdicts that are real & raw with humor and heart. For added fun, Ms. Pat is bringing along friends and family to cosign her judgments. But don't be fooled, in her courtroom, HER opinion is only one that matters!



With Ms. Pat, you won't always hear what you want to hear, but she will say what you need to hear, so come correct! Introducing, Judge Ms. Pat!