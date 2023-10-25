Ms. Pat Settles It
Synthetic Shenanigans
Season 1 E 14 • 12/13/2023
Ms. Pat hears cases involving a woman's refusal to pay for a girls' trip, a divorced couple's dispute over synthetic wigs and a friendship falling apart at the seams over damaged clothes.
S1 • E4Ms. Pat Settles ItI Ain't God, I Don't Love You
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases of former friends fighting over a missing monkey, cousins whose cruise plans sunk, and a mother and daughter's dispute over an unpaid phone bill.
10/25/2023
S1 • E5Ms. Pat Settles ItCatfished and Carjacked
Judge Ms. Pat decides cases involving a woman who got busy on her friend's couch, a $5,000 loan that ended in stolen property and a pair who disagrees on how to recoup an investment.
11/01/2023
S1 • E6Ms. Pat Settles ItBody by Insurance Check
Ms. Pat settles cases of dress alterations gone wrong, twins quarreling about who should pay for rental property damages and marital discord over insurance money used for a makeover.
11/01/2023
S1 • E7Ms. Pat Settles ItWe Ain't Even Married
A woman blames her sister for making her miss a hookup, a man sues his fiancée over the cost of a replacement engagement ring, and a sneaky sneakers purchase hints at deeper family issues.
11/08/2023
S1 • E8Ms. Pat Settles ItEven God Can't Fix Ugly
Judge Ms. Pat settles family cases involving a Southern beauty pageant gone south, a questionable mother-daughter car repossession and a little sis suing her big sis for crashing her crib.
11/08/2023
S1 • E9Ms. Pat Settles ItPoppin' Off Over Popped Bottles
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases involving a son accusing his mom of taking advantage of his generosity, cousins battling over a bottle service tab and lifelong friends arguing about rent money.
11/15/2023
S1 • E10Ms. Pat Settles ItCatering Job Catastrophe
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include disputes over missing booth payments between a salon owner and stylist, a failed first catering gig and a paint job that dried up a friendship.
11/15/2023
S1 • E11Ms. Pat Settles ItVacay for Babay?
Judge Ms. Pat presides over cases involving best friends bickering about a glam job gone wrong, cousins disputing over a slip and fall accident and expenses incurred on a baby-making trip.
11/22/2023
S1 • E12Ms. Pat Settles ItLivin' Ain't Free
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases involving an unpaid loan between a woman and her sole employee, a barber shop rent dispute and sisters at odds with one another over a missing necklace.
11/29/2023
S1 • E13Ms. Pat Settles ItDon't Change Your Tune Now!
Judge Ms. Pat hears cases involving a woman seeking repayment from a would-be rapper, a divorcing couple's dispute over a car loan and a mother suing her daughter for tax money.
12/06/2023
