Murder in the Thirst

Who Killed the Queen of the Courtroom?After high-powered Baton Rouge, LA, lawyer Chiquita Tate was murdered in cold blood in her swanky office, police uncovered a devastating personal life.07/07/2019
Who Killed Atlanta's Playboy?Atlanta businessman Lance Herndon was a powerful and successful entrepreneur, but his lust for women proved to be his ultimate downfall.07/15/2019
Who Killed the Lottery Millionaire?After winning the lottery, handyman Abraham Shakespeare was initially eager to share the wealth, but when he finally decided to tighten the purse strings, he soon vanished.07/21/2019
Who Killed Rae Carruth's Girlfriend?When ambitious young dancer Cherica Adams met Carolina Panthers player Rae Carruth, she had no idea that an unplanned pregnancy would lead to her murder.07/28/2019
Who Killed Detroit's Finest?Tony Randolph's hotshot legal career let him and his wife Marie live like royalty, until a fraud arrest prompted renewed police interest in what happened to Tony's first wife.08/04/2019
Who Killed the Big Baller?Bison Dele walked away from a $36 million NBA contract to sail the world with his true love, but the return of an estranged family member ended with murder on the high seas.08/11/2019
Who Killed the Preacher?When Emma Raine's husband James was murdered in a similar fashion as her pastor husband before him, investigators found a disturbing pattern in the widow's love life.08/18/2019
Who Killed the Lieutenant?Police officer Garret Baxter, who made bank moonlighting as a strip-club bouncer, is murdered inside his lavish home, and investigators have no shortage of suspects.08/25/2019
Who Killed the Football Superstar?Sean Taylor became a millionaire overnight after he was picked in the first round of the NFL Draft, but a promising career and life were cut short in a violent home invasion.09/01/2019
Who Killed the Palm Beach Princess?A wealthy socialite poised to break free from an unhappy marriage is gunned down by a delivery man at her front door, leading to a global manhunt for the killer.09/01/2019
DANINE MANETTECast Member
Danine Manette is a criminal investigator, media analyst and author located in Oakland, CA. She appeared on HLN's "Dr. Drew Live" and has been a guest on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "The Today Show" and countless other network programs. She is also the host of "Voice of Reason" on TalkZone.
DR. PAULA BRUCECast Member
Dr. Paula Bruce earned her MA and PhD in Clinical Psychology from the well-respected California School of Professional Psychology. She has conducted forensic evaluations in numerous civil litigation matters and has served as an expert witness in cases specific to psychological trauma, sexual abuse/assault, foster care abuse and childhood abuse.
FAITH JENKINSCast Member
Faith Jenkins starred on "Judge Faith," a nationally syndicated, arbitration-based court show. She graduated first in her law class from the prestigious Southern University and became a tough New York City prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. She is also a pre-eminent legal analyst for the cable news channel MSNBC.
LISARAYE MCCOYCast Member
LisaRaye McCoy is an entertainer, model, businesswoman, philanthropist and former First Lady of Turks and Caicos who starred on breakout hit series "Single Ladies," produced by Queen Latifah's Flavor Unit Entertainment. McCoy initially captured Hollywood's attention with her breakout performance as Diamond in Ice Cube's film "The Players Club."