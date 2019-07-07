Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Who Killed the Lottery Millionaire?
Season 1 Episode 3
07/21/2019
After winning the lottery, handyman Abraham Shakespeare was initially eager to share the wealth, but when he finally decided to tighten the purse strings, he soon vanished.
Murder in the Thirst
Season 1 Episode 1: Who Killed the Queen of the Courtroom?
After high-powered Baton Rouge, LA, lawyer Chiquita Tate was murdered in cold blood in her swanky office, police uncovered a devastating personal life.
07/07/2019
Murder in the Thirst
Season 1 Episode 2: Who Killed Atlanta's Playboy?
Atlanta businessman Lance Herndon was a powerful and successful entrepreneur, but his lust for women proved to be his ultimate downfall.
07/15/2019
Murder in the Thirst
Season 1 Episode 4: Who Killed Rae Carruth's Girlfriend?
When ambitious young dancer Cherica Adams met Carolina Panthers player Rae Carruth, she had no idea that an unplanned pregnancy would lead to her murder.
07/28/2019
Murder in the Thirst
Season 1 Episode 5: Who Killed Detroit's Finest?
Tony Randolph's hotshot legal career let him and his wife Marie live like royalty, until a fraud arrest prompted renewed police interest in what happened to Tony's first wife.
08/04/2019
Murder in the Thirst
Season 1 Episode 6: Who Killed the Big Baller?
Bison Dele walked away from a $36 million NBA contract to sail the world with his true love, but the return of an estranged family member ended with murder on the high seas.
08/11/2019
Murder in the Thirst
Season 1 Episode 7: Who Killed the Preacher?
When Emma Raine's husband James was murdered in a similar fashion as her pastor husband before him, investigators found a disturbing pattern in the widow's love life.
08/18/2019
Murder in the Thirst
Season 1 Episode 8: Who Killed the Lieutenant?
Police officer Garret Baxter, who made bank moonlighting as a strip-club bouncer, is murdered inside his lavish home, and investigators have no shortage of suspects.
08/25/2019
Murder in the Thirst
Season 1 Episode 9: Who Killed the Football Superstar?
Sean Taylor became a millionaire overnight after he was picked in the first round of the NFL Draft, but a promising career and life were cut short in a violent home invasion.
09/01/2019
