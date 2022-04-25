Rate The Bars

DIGITAL ORIGINALRate The Bars
Rappers read anonymous verses from their contemporaries, old school MCs and newer artists, grading them on a scale of zero to five while offering thoughts on the craft behind great lyrics.
Big Boi, Nick Grant, Bizzy Bone & More Rate Andre 3000 and OthersRappers RZA, Big Boi, Bizzy Bone and more rate the quality of bars from Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, A$AP Rocky, Trick Daddy, Big Sean, Offset, Andre 3000 and Jadakiss.04/25/2022
N.O.R.E. Has Hilarious Ratings for Cardi B, 2 Chainz and Ja RuleN.O.R.E. brings positive energy as he reviews lyrics from Cardi B, Famous Dex, Cam'ron, MadeinTYO, LL Cool J, Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Prodigy, Ja Rule and 50 Cent.04/25/2022
Royce Da 5'9 Judges Eminem and Earl Sweatshirt with No MercyRoyce Da 5'9 analyzes the skill on display in verses by Yelawolf, Lil Pump, XXXTentacion, Proof, himself, Earl Sweatshirt, Benzino, Joe Budden, Eminem, Ugly God04/25/2022
Freeway Rates the Cassidy Bars from Their Epic BattleFreeway breaks down the bars of hip-hop artists Lil Uzi Vert, Cassidy, Eve, Peedi Crakk, Meek Mill, Beanie Sigel, Jay-Z, Neef Buck.04/25/2022
DJ Drama Rates Weezy, A$AP Rocky and Gucci Mane's Fire BarsDJ Drama sits down to analyze the lyrical prowess of rappers Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee, Offset, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, French Montana and Gucci Mane.04/25/2022
Raekwon Goes in on These Vince Staples BarsRaekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan shares his take on rhymes from Vince Staples, Ghostface Killah, Ol' Dirty Bastard, RZA, Method Man, Biggie Smalls, Busta Rhymes and G-Eazy.04/25/2022
Jidenna Rates Lauryn Hill and QuavoEast coast rapper Jidenna grades the verses of fellow artists Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, Talib Kweli, Dej Loaf, Quavo, Wale, Chance the Rapper and himself.04/25/2022
Fat Joe Rates Former Rivals Jay-Z and 50 CentFat Joe takes a critical look at the lyrics of Big Pun, Rae Sremmurd, Jay-Z, Cuban Link, Ja Rule, 50 Cent, Nas and Nelly.04/25/2022
Rah Digga Weighs in on Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds"Rah Digga offers her thoughts on bars from Busta Rhymes, Talib Kweli, herself, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Remy Ma, Redman, Fabolous, Lauryn Hill and Queen Latifah.04/25/2022
The Lox Rated Jay Z And Other IconsJadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P from The Lox critique bars from Dave East, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Jay-Z, Jadakiss and Big Sean.04/25/2022
About Rate The Bars
