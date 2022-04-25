Rate The Bars

Royce Da 5'9 Judges Eminem and Earl Sweatshirt with No MercySeason 1 E 10 • 04/25/2022
Royce Da 5'9 analyzes the skill on display in verses by Yelawolf, Lil Pump, XXXTentacion, Proof, himself, Earl Sweatshirt, Benzino, Joe Budden, Eminem, Ugly God
Watching
Full Ep
04:19
Rate The BarsS1 • E1Joe Budden Has Thoughts About These Drake Lyrics
Joe Budden keeps it a hundred while reading rhymes from Lil Yachty, Crooked I, Joell Ortiz, Meek Mill, Royce Da 5'9, Eminem, Drake, Remy Ma and himself.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
03:40
Rate The BarsS1 • E2Remy Ma Gets Brutally Honest About These Lil Wayne Bars
Remy Ma mercilessly reviews the verses of Lil Wayne, French Montana, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Young Thug, Joe Budden, Lil' Kim, Lil Mama, Nicki Minaj and herself.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
02:31
Rate The BarsS1 • E3The Lox Rated Jay Z And Other Icons
Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P from The Lox critique bars from Dave East, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Jay-Z, Jadakiss and Big Sean.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
04:25
Rate The BarsS1 • E4Rah Digga Weighs in on Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds"
Rah Digga offers her thoughts on bars from Busta Rhymes, Talib Kweli, herself, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Remy Ma, Redman, Fabolous, Lauryn Hill and Queen Latifah.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
03:00
Rate The BarsS1 • E5Fat Joe Rates Former Rivals Jay-Z and 50 Cent
Fat Joe takes a critical look at the lyrics of Big Pun, Rae Sremmurd, Jay-Z, Cuban Link, Ja Rule, 50 Cent, Nas and Nelly.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
04:22
Rate The BarsS1 • E6Jidenna Rates Lauryn Hill and Quavo
East coast rapper Jidenna grades the verses of fellow artists Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, Talib Kweli, Dej Loaf, Quavo, Wale, Chance the Rapper and himself.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
03:46
Rate The BarsS1 • E7Raekwon Goes in on These Vince Staples Bars
Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan shares his take on rhymes from Vince Staples, Ghostface Killah, Ol' Dirty Bastard, RZA, Method Man, Biggie Smalls, Busta Rhymes and G-Eazy.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
03:34
Rate The BarsS1 • E8DJ Drama Rates Weezy, A$AP Rocky and Gucci Mane's Fire Bars
DJ Drama sits down to analyze the lyrical prowess of rappers Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee, Offset, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, French Montana and Gucci Mane.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
02:42
Rate The BarsS1 • E9Freeway Rates the Cassidy Bars from Their Epic Battle
Freeway breaks down the bars of hip-hop artists Lil Uzi Vert, Cassidy, Eve, Peedi Crakk, Meek Mill, Beanie Sigel, Jay-Z, Neef Buck.
04/25/2022
Full Ep
03:54
Rate The BarsS1 • E10Royce Da 5'9 Judges Eminem and Earl Sweatshirt with No Mercy
Royce Da 5'9 analyzes the skill on display in verses by Yelawolf, Lil Pump, XXXTentacion, Proof, himself, Earl Sweatshirt, Benzino, Joe Budden, Eminem, Ugly God
04/25/2022
Full Ep
06:09
Rate The BarsS1 • E11N.O.R.E. Has Hilarious Ratings for Cardi B, 2 Chainz and Ja Rule
N.O.R.E. brings positive energy as he reviews lyrics from Cardi B, Famous Dex, Cam'ron, MadeinTYO, LL Cool J, Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Prodigy, Ja Rule and 50 Cent.
04/25/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:00
One Mom Stops at Nothing in The Ghost and the House of Truth
A mother sets out on an intense search with the local police to find her missing daughter in The Ghost and the House of Truth, now streaming on BET+.
07/29/2022
Trailer
00:30
About Her BusinessBlack Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022