Redman Offers Yo Gotti This Hilarious Advice About Strippers

S2 EP2

With no knowledge of who the lyrics belong to, Redman gives his unfiltered opinion on other rappers' bars.

Rate The Bars With Redman

episodes

Season 2019 Season 2019 Season 4 Season 3 Season 2 Season 1
Newest Newest Oldest

Benny the Butcher Can Tell Real Street Talk from Stuntin'

S2019

Benny weighs in on bars by Jay-Z, Post Malone and more.

DreamDoll Has High Standards for Good Bars

S2019

Do JT and Remy Ma have what it takes to make the grade?

Shows you might like

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Wednesdays 9/8C

Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Wednesdays 8/7C

The Payne family returns with new challenges. As C.J. and Janine navigate parenting their young twins in addition to their adult children, Calvin and Miranda adjust to their new lives apart.

Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tyler Perry's Sistas

Best friends Andi, Karen, Danni and Sabrina navigate the ups and downs of their love lives, careers and friendship while they each search for their Mr. Right.

Tyler Perry's The Oval

Tyler Perry's The Oval

In this Tyler Perry drama, a seemingly perfect interracial first family becomes the White House's newest residents. But behind closed doors they unleash a torrent of lies, cheating and corruption.
View all shows