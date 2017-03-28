- 1:22:02Sign in to Watch
PilotAfter Detective Rebel Knight's brother Malik is fatally shot by the police while she's on duty, her best friend Cheena helps her find new purpose as a private investigator.03/28/2017
Brother's KeeperAs Rebel sets out to disprove the police department's claims about Malik, she discovers a shocking secret about him and confronts one of the cops involved in his death.04/04/2017
Chasing GhostsRebel and TJ team up to help a military veteran on the run for her life, and Mack attempts to make amends with Rebel.04/11/2017
Black Not BlueCharles faces pressure to release the dash camera footage of Malik's death, and Mack enlists Rebel to investigate an employee at his mother's assisted living facility.04/18/2017
Conceal and CarryMack steps in as Rebel revisits a cold case involving the murder of a young aspiring artist, and TJ makes a shady decision when he faces a financial roadblock.04/25/2017
Nickel and DimedRebel investigates the case of an unsuspecting youth who robbed a liquor store, Cheena and Rebel reconcile, and Rene's former flame returns and stirs up old wounds.05/02/2017
Breaking PointRebel makes a devastating discovery about TJ, Charles faces a moral dilemma, and Cheena helps Rebel track a new lead connected to Vaughn Bryant.05/09/2017
RedemptionJimmy teams up with Rebel, Mack and Cheena when he is presented with troubling news, and Brim goes missing.05/16/2017
Just UsAs the conspiracy behind Malik's death begins to unravel, Rebel takes it upon herself to confront his killer.05/23/2017
Angela KoCast Member
Angela Ko
Rebel’s loyal & sassy long-term best friend who reluctantly gets pulled into Rebel’s investigation. As Rebel’s career blossoms, Cheena comes to realize her needs and sees that her goals can no long come second.
Brandon QuinnCast Member
Brandon Quinn
Rebel’s former police partner whose split decision to shoot, places him squarely between Rebel’s career and her family. Mack struggles with his identity, is he a good cop or a criminal?
Cliff "Method Man" SmithCast Member
Cliff "Method Man" Smith
He and Rebel separated because he wanted kids and she didn’t. TJ still loves Rebel and wants her to be comfortable being vulnerable around him all while he tries to commit to a new life with a new girl and a new job.
Danielle Mone' TruittCast Member
Danielle Mone' Truitt
REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force. Former military with a Purple Heart, she's well-respected and even a little feared. Alert, astute, intelligent and tough, she has a cutting edge style and exudes a calm intensity. However, underneath her calm beauty, there is something coiled, wired and intense.
Giancarlo EspositoCast Member
Giancarlo Esposito
Split between representing his police force and supporting his long-time friend Rebel, Charles Gold wants to save the Oakland Police Department but knows he cannot please everybody.
LaTanya RichardsonCast Member
LaTanya Richardson
Detective Traylynn is Mack's new partner. Down-to-earth, perceptive, motherly, she is also pretty tough. She's not the type to go out for a drink to unwind. She'd rather go home and knit for her grandson...
Lauren LondonCast Member
Lauren London
Rebel and TJ’s former army comrade is now a disheveled war veteran who needs Rebel’s help in a case against a killer who has it out for her.
Mikelen WalkerCast Member
Mikelen Walker
Rebel’s brother is murdered by the cops at a young age when he was on the verge of a successful rap career. His memory lives on and fuels the Black Lives Matter movement.
Mykelti WilliamsonCast Member
Mykelti Williamson
A strong, but broken man who loves Rebel dearly, but blames her for the death of her brother Malik. He turns to alcohol to numb his sadness and tries to make Malik’s life stand for something.
Tamala JonesCast Member
Tamala Jones
Jackie re-enters Rene Knights life a changed woman who has left the fast life and drinking behind. As Rene prepares for the lawsuit against the police department for Malik’s death, she acts as a comforting presence.