Chasing Ghosts
Season 1 E 3 • 04/11/2017
Rebel and TJ team up to help a military veteran on the run for her life, and Mack attempts to make amends with Rebel.
S1 • E1RebelPilot
After Detective Rebel Knight's brother Malik is fatally shot by the police while she's on duty, her best friend Cheena helps her find new purpose as a private investigator.
03/28/2017
40:57
S1 • E2RebelBrother's Keeper
As Rebel sets out to disprove the police department's claims about Malik, she discovers a shocking secret about him and confronts one of the cops involved in his death.
04/04/2017
40:17
S1 • E3RebelChasing Ghosts
Rebel and TJ team up to help a military veteran on the run for her life, and Mack attempts to make amends with Rebel.
04/11/2017
40:29
S1 • E4RebelBlack Not Blue
Charles faces pressure to release the dash camera footage of Malik's death, and Mack enlists Rebel to investigate an employee at his mother's assisted living facility.
04/18/2017
39:49
S1 • E5RebelConceal and Carry
Mack steps in as Rebel revisits a cold case involving the murder of a young aspiring artist, and TJ makes a shady decision when he faces a financial roadblock.
04/25/2017
40:47
S1 • E6RebelNickel and Dimed
Rebel investigates the case of an unsuspecting youth who robbed a liquor store, Cheena and Rebel reconcile, and Rene's former flame returns and stirs up old wounds.
05/02/2017
40:59
S1 • E7RebelBreaking Point
Rebel makes a devastating discovery about TJ, Charles faces a moral dilemma, and Cheena helps Rebel track a new lead connected to Vaughn Bryant.
05/09/2017
40:04
S1 • E8RebelRedemption
Jimmy teams up with Rebel, Mack and Cheena when he is presented with troubling news, and Brim goes missing.
05/16/2017
