The BreakDown
Professors, linguists, historians and other experts dive into common cultural topics to expose the unexplored truths of their African origins.
The MaroonsKlarity explores the untold story of Maroons and Black liberation in North America at the time of slavery with historians and ancestors of Maroons.11/08/2021
Black EnglishKlarity dissects the development of AAVE and Black English from African dialects and slave communication styles to present-day usage with linguists.11/08/2021
CoolKlarity traces the origins of "Black cool" all the way back to its Nigerian roots, and Black cultural experts weigh in on the commodification of "cool" in the entertainment industry.11/08/2021
Astrology and Zodiac SignsKlarity takes a deep dive into the history of ancient African scientific astrology with the help of kemetologist and historian Anthony Browder.11/08/2021