The BreakDown

Astrology and Zodiac SignsSeason 1 E 1 • 11/08/2021
Klarity takes a deep dive into the history of ancient African scientific astrology with the help of kemetologist and historian Anthony Browder.
The BreakDownS1 • E2Cool
Klarity traces the origins of "Black cool" all the way back to its Nigerian roots, and Black cultural experts weigh in on the commodification of "cool" in the entertainment industry.
11/08/2021
The BreakDownS1 • E3Black English
Klarity dissects the development of AAVE and Black English from African dialects and slave communication styles to present-day usage with linguists.
11/08/2021
