The Worst Date Ever
DIGITAL ORIGINAL
- 05:56
S1 • E4
DreamDollLove & Hip Hop New York's DreamDoll brought her entourage with her on a dinner date with a not-so-big spender, and she's here to tell the tale.05/09/2022
- 07:25
S1 • E3
Michael Rainey Jr.During his worst date ever, Michael Rainey Jr. learned that a haunted-looking house wouldn't be the creepiest part of his night.05/09/2022
- 05:08
S1 • E2
Reginae CarterLil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter tells all about driving on a date that went completely off course.05/09/2022
- 06:24
S1 • E1
Tokyo VanityNew Orleans rapper Tokyo Vanity gives a play-by-play of her worst date ever with a guy who didn't measure up.05/09/2022