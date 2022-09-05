The Worst Date Ever

DreamDollSeason 1 E 4 • 05/09/2022
Love & Hip Hop New York's DreamDoll brought her entourage with her on a dinner date with a not-so-big spender, and she's here to tell the tale.
Watching
Full Ep
06:24
The Worst Date EverS1 • E1Tokyo Vanity
New Orleans rapper Tokyo Vanity gives a play-by-play of her worst date ever with a guy who didn't measure up.
05/09/2022
Full Ep
05:08
The Worst Date EverS1 • E2Reginae Carter
Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter tells all about driving on a date that went completely off course.
05/09/2022
Full Ep
07:25
The Worst Date EverS1 • E3Michael Rainey Jr.
During his worst date ever, Michael Rainey Jr. learned that a haunted-looking house wouldn't be the creepiest part of his night.
05/09/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:00
One Mom Stops at Nothing in The Ghost and the House of Truth
A mother sets out on an intense search with the local police to find her missing daughter in The Ghost and the House of Truth, now streaming on BET+.
07/29/2022
Trailer
00:30
About Her BusinessBlack Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022