Trust: MPR

Business, social politics and trending news
- All Videos
- Highlight
- 01:53HighlightPro Tech The Startups - PossipPossip uses a multi-lingual texting chat bot and automated emails to give parents a weekly pulse check, and then creates an actual automated report.01/15/2018
- 02:14HighlightPro Tech The Startups - DropAs CEO and co-Founder of Drop Software, Russell Ladson shows what can be done when innovation meets Black founders.01/15/2018
- 01:53HighlightPro Tech The Startups - DisputedocDISPUTEDOC will scan your credit reports for negative items and then dispute those errors with credit bureaus on your behalf.01/15/2018
- 02:01HighlightPro Tech The Topics - Artificial IntelligenceAfro Tech attendees discuss the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence.01/15/2018