Design My Space: Atlanta

Tyka Pryde is an Emmy-nominated interior designer with over a decade of experience transforming

spaces and redefining how we connect with our environments. Recognized for her exceptional work as

the Art Director on Netflix's Queer Eye, Tyka has contributed to two Emmy Award-winning shows and

has been acknowledged for her contributions six times on the projects. Since entering the world of

home makeover television in 2015, she has transformed hundreds of homes, restaurants, and television

sets across the globe.



Tyka’s designs are a vibrant reflection of individuality, combining bold textures, rich colors, and

unexpected elements to craft spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful. She curates her clients’

homes to reflect who they are inside, demonstrating that a successful interior is, above all else, a

personal reflection of how one wishes to show up in the world.



A trendsetter with an innate flair for storytelling through design, Tyka continues to captivate audiences

and set new standards for impactful, deeply personal interiors. Her work is driven by a personal mission

to create spaces that enhance mental and emotional well-being while inspiring a sense of belonging.