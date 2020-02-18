Bigger Season 2

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 18, 2020 – Today, BET+ announced the second season pick-up of the Will Packer and Will Packer Media executive produced series, “Bigger.” Hailed by ESSENCE as “A love letter to the friendships Black women count on,” the provocative comedy created by Felischa Marye will continue to stream exclusively on BET+. Returning series regulars include Tanisha Long (Layne Roberts), Angell Conwell (Veronica Yates), Rasheda Crockett (Tracey Davis), Chase Anthony (Deon Lewis), and Tristen Winger (Vince Carpenter). The full first season of “Bigger” is currently available to stream on BET+. Production specifics and the premiere date are forthcoming.

“I’m so proud of this show! And I can’t wait for new audiences to follow the shenanigans of this wild and crazy group of Black 30-somethings. Buckle up for Season 2,” said Packer.

“We are excited and proud to bring the Bigger squad back for another run. Will and Felischa have been tremendous partners and we can’t wait to dive deeper into the hilarious and complicated lives of Layne and her group of friends” said Devin Griffin, General Manager, BET+. “Our commitment to premium content continues with this series. Fans embraced the show in a big way because it’s a real and fresh look at life as a 30-something, and it provides a new way for Black viewers to see themselves in original Black stories on screen.”

Season one of “Bigger” follows Layne, a single-black-woman and her close-knit group of 30-somethings as they navigate love, friendships, career ambitions, and the journey to getting BIGGER, together. When a college acquaintance suddenly dies, the group is forced to take a deeper look at their messy lives, while asking themselves— is this it or is there something bigger and better?

For more information about “Bigger” and BET+ visit the network’s official page at BET.com. Also, join the conversation with @BET and @BETPlus across all social platforms with #BiggerOnBET.

ABOUT BET+

BET+ is a premium online streaming service with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place, commercial free. The new service from BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., is the official home of Tyler Perry’s film, TV and stage works. The ad-free subscription video-on-demand service also provides users with access to original content from the likes of Will Packer, Tracy Oliver and many more. Visit BET.com/BETPlus to learn more.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

ABOUT WILL PACKER MEDIA

Led by Hollywood producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media is a first-of-its-kind production and branded content company focused on the New American Mainstream audience. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and Universal Pictures, the company produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, compelling content for brand clients, and short-form digital content for millennial audiences. Will Packer’s films have earned more than $1 billion, with ten openings at number one at the box office.