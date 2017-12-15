Alexis Skyy Has A New Organic, Vegan, Chemical- And Cruelty-Free Skincare Line

Fetty Wap's girlfriend (or baby momma depending who you ask!) Alexis Skyy is poised to dominate the green beauty market with her new skincare brand KoKo Mi' Mommy, which is organic, vegan, chemical- and cruelty-free.

The Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star puts an emphasis on exfoliation and hydration according to the product line, all of which is formulated with "skin care that a mother can share with her child" in mind.