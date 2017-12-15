Erica Mena Throws Herself In The Middle Of The Beyoncé And Kim Kardashian Glitter Photoshoot War

Who is really the sparkle queen?

Published 19 hours ago

Is all that glitters gold?

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Mena is trying to find out. Shad Moss' former flame (and fiancée) is sending tongues wagging after posting her latest sexy flick for her "Mena 2017 Christmas Card." 

✨Mena 2017 Christmas Card✨ @elevenstudios Glam: @deelishdeanna Hair: @Starfireboutique BodyArt: @BodyPaintKing

A post shared by Erica Mena 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@iamerica_mena) on

She hinted at the super sexy photo shoot on December 6, but revealed the final selection above earlier today. Turns out ED The ARTiST was behind Erica's glittery transformation and has worked with other ladies, including Bernice Burgos and Karlie Redd.

BTS fun on a Wednesday 🤩✨

A post shared by Erica Mena 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@iamerica_mena) on

The catch? It looks mighty familiar to some flicks that Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian dropped earlier. Decide for yourself below: 

BTS

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

A post shared by Brian Nation (@thespnation) on

They do say imitation is the best form of flattery right? Apparently #TeamErica isn't bothered, as the comments range from "Damn" to "Snatched. For. THE GAWDS." Maybe the #BeyHive is busy today?

OK, y'all, do you see the similarities between her NSFW holiday shoot and the others or are people just reaching? Sound off below!

Written by Janell M. Hickman

(Photos From Left: Flaunt Magazine July 2013, Elevenstudios via Instagram, KKW Beauty)

