Erica Mena Throws Herself In The Middle Of The Beyoncé And Kim Kardashian Glitter Photoshoot War

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Mena is trying to find out. Shad Moss ' former flame (and fiancée) is sending tongues wagging after posting her latest sexy flick for her "Mena 2017 Christmas Card."

She hinted at the super sexy photo shoot on December 6, but revealed the final selection above earlier today. Turns out ED The ARTiST was behind Erica's glittery transformation and has worked with other ladies, including Bernice Burgos and Karlie Redd .

The catch? It looks mighty familiar to some flicks that Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian dropped earlier . Decide for yourself below:

They do say imitation is the best form of flattery right? Apparently #TeamErica isn't bothered, as the comments range from "Damn" to "Snatched. For. THE GAWDS." Maybe the #BeyHive is busy today?

OK, y'all, do you see the similarities between her NSFW holiday shoot and the others or are people just reaching? Sound off below!