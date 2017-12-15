Finally Free!: Juju Shows Off Her Natural Hair

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Juliet "Juju" C. is bouncing back from her break-up with longtime boyfriend Cam'ron.
She's not sweating her ex, but instead she's showing her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she is "serious about growing out my natural hair again." Nothing like a goal to get your mind off of the drama!
See her impressive length below:
This isn't the first time we've seen her beautiful hair. She's given us a peek of what she's working with before:
So what's the secret to growing her beautiful tresses? The Curls Blueberry Blissfull Lengths Liquid Hair Growth Vitamins ($25.99) — which she calls the "BEST in the hair growth game."
The time release elixir is designed to "grow, strengthen and maintain healthy hair, nails & skin" plus offers "maximum hair health & growth in 1 bottle."
We also couldn't help but notice that in the background of Juju's photo she uses CURLS Cashmere + Caviar Collection including; Cashmere+Caviar Hair Bath ($15), Cashmere+Caviar Hair Masque ($20), Cashmere+Caviar Hair Gelle ($19), Cashmere+Caviar Hair Serum ($15) and sold out Caviar Hair Moisture Complex.
From the looks of her hair, we'd say the products are paying off!
(Photo: Juju via Instagram)
