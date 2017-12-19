38-Year-Old Kelis Has Perfect Skin And Here’s How

ICYMI: Singer/songwriter-turned-chef Kelis has absolutely flawless and glowing skin. While we're used to mostly seeing her all glammed up, in her everyday life she's definitely a fresh-faced girl embracing her natural beauty. Even more reason as to why were were delighted to learn her skincare secrets via Fader. Since she is always "on the go and sleep deprived" (her words not ours!), she relies heavily on creams. "I’m big on mascara and lipgloss and that’s about it and I love a Vitamin C serum, I love a collagen moment," she explains.

"Well, I don’t use soap on my face, that’s the first thing," she explains. "I think that’s the one consistent thing I’ve done for the past 20 years. It sounds crazy — but maybe like once a month. I can’t do it. Every time I do it, I’m way too dry." Although the singer doesn't use a cleanser or doesn't believe in facial tools, she's a big fan of Hanacure ($29 to $110). She says, "I felt my pores get tighter, it was nuts. It’s really ill." She literally told her friends, "Yo, it works, this is crazy!”

At the end of the day, her best skincare tip is relatively straightforward. "Moisture for me is the key to everything," she shares, "hydration and keeping the natural glow." OK, you don't have to tell us twice. Kelis looks #flawless, so we will be following all of her rules!

Written by Brianna Allen