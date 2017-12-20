See Marlo Hampton Flaunting Her Natural Hair

Oh my, Marlo!

Published 30 minutes ago

Maybe it's because it's the end of the year, but it seems like everyone is letting their hair down lately — their natural hair, that is. 

Last week saw the vast majority of Destiny's Child's vocal talent — that'd be Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland — showing off their natural inches. Back-and-forth over the validity of Beyoncé's hair made us want to turn the internet off and then back on again yesterday. Kelly's au natural hair didn't start a debate, thankfully, as she just had a fresh-faced mommy-and-me moment.

Now Marlo Hampton has thrown her hat (hair?) into the ring, showing off her own curls on the 'gram.

(Photo: Marlo Hampton via Instagram)

The RHOA star and professional bun-fixer shed some shine on her own hair last night, showing off some impressive lengths. "Weave-free," she captioned the quick snap, which was broadcast to her 560K followers. We see you, girl!

'Tis the season to show up the family gathering track-free? Will you be giving your hair a break this holiday season or nah?

Written by BET Staff

