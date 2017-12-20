See Marlo Hampton Flaunting Her Natural Hair

Maybe it's because it's the end of the year, but it seems like everyone is letting their hair down lately — their natural hair, that is.
Last week saw the vast majority of Destiny's Child's vocal talent — that'd be Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland — showing off their natural inches. Back-and-forth over the validity of Beyoncé's hair made us want to turn the internet off and then back on again yesterday. Kelly's au natural hair didn't start a debate, thankfully, as she just had a fresh-faced mommy-and-me moment.
Now Marlo Hampton has thrown her hat (hair?) into the ring, showing off her own curls on the 'gram.
The RHOA star and professional bun-fixer shed some shine on her own hair last night, showing off some impressive lengths. "Weave-free," she captioned the quick snap, which was broadcast to her 560K followers. We see you, girl!
'Tis the season to show up the family gathering track-free? Will you be giving your hair a break this holiday season or nah?
COMMENTS