Tina Knowles Starts Some Drama Online Claiming Beyoncé's Got Real Inches

She had time today! Tina Knowles-Lawson (a.k.a. Miss Tina) decide to end the heated hair debate on whether or not Beyoncé was flexing her inches on the red carpet and Instagram recently. She also clapped back rumors that Bey didn't chop off her hair in 2013 all in one picture. See for yourself below:

INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me 😩 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Dec 16, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

The debate all started when Bey's hairstylist, Neal Farinah, captioned a series of photos of her "THIS IS HOW U SLAY YOUR NATURAL CURLY HAIR." He later re-addressed the issue with a video reminding us that assuming his client is bald-headed underneath is purely a figment of their imaginations. “So, the myth about Black women not having hair… y’all think again ‘cause they have some of the most beautiful textured hair. Recognize!”

BEAUTIFUL NATURAL CURLY HAIR #hairstylist #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahsaloninc #nealfarinahinc A post shared by Neal Farinah (@nealfarinah) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

Team Carter-Knowles-Lawson typically isn't one to address rumors, however it seems that Mama Tina was tired of the internet dragging her daughter for rocking her natural hair. Plus, that settles what we already knew. Beyoncé doesn't need wigs, weaves, and extensions — she just chooses to wear them!

Written by Janell M. Hickman