See Ciara Flaunt Her 8-Month Post-Baby Body In A T-Shirt And Little Else

On the 26th day of December, the iconic LOVE advent calendar blessed us with a sneak peek of Ciara's goodies. She joins the ranks of Teyana Taylor, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Jasmine Sanders Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow and others for their #StayStrong campaign. just a mere eight months after giving birth to baby Sienna, the mom of two is back in fighting shape. She showed off her incredible figure as she danced seductively in a thigh-grazing T-shirt, nude bra, shearling coat — and nothing else — shot by Gia Coppola.

If you can peel your eyes away from her banging bod (hard, we know!), you might also notice her new retro hair look. We're dubbing this look created by César DeLeön Ramirêz "Flashdance 2.0." It's a sexy departure from her longer, more dramatic looks.

Retro Vibes. This #Hair Was Fun. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

Toward the end of the full cut of the video, Ciara declares "2017 has proven to be the year of the woman and what better way to celebrate female empowerment than a month of unapologetically strong and sexy women." "Empowerment is about freedom of expression and it's always amazing to see women being confident in their own skin," she adds. See LOVE's full Ciara video feature below.

Written by Janell M. Hickman