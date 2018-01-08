Oprah Telling Gayle King To Lotion Her Elbows Is The Best BFF Moment Of The Golden Globes

The longtime gal pals got ready for a function together, just like you might with your besties — except Oprah and Gayle were attending the Golden Globes! No big deal or anything.

While sending Gayle off to the carpet, O noticed a detail that she couldn't leave to chance: the moisture level of Gayle's elbows.

"Hey, get your elbows. A little Ash Wednesday on the elbows...Derek, can we get some cream for the elbows?" — Oprah Winfrey, 2018

Oprah's commitment to her friend puts some of her best qualities on full display — some of which, one could argue, that are imperative to leadership. After all, we know she's a ride or die bish (she's been friends with Gayle forever), she has immaculate attention to detail (even in intense times) and she has POC interests inherently at heart (no ashy skin on O's watch). We love an icon who cares!