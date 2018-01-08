Oprah Telling Gayle King To Lotion Her Elbows Is The Best BFF Moment Of The Golden Globes

"Hey, little Ash Wednesday on the elbows, there!"

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are rich bish BFF goals. 

The longtime gal pals got ready for a function together, just like you might with your besties — except Oprah and Gayle were attending the Golden Globes! No big deal or anything.

Gayle’s Ready Y’all.. here we go! #GoldenGlobes part4

While sending Gayle off to the carpet, O noticed a detail that she couldn't leave to chance: the moisture level of Gayle's elbows.

"Hey, get your elbows. A little Ash Wednesday on the elbows...Derek, can we get some cream for the elbows?" — Oprah Winfrey, 2018

Oprah's commitment to her friend puts some of her best qualities on full display — some of which, one could argue, that are imperative to leadership. After all, we know she's a ride or die bish (she's been friends with Gayle forever), she has immaculate attention to detail (even in intense times) and she has POC interests inherently at heart (no ashy skin on O's watch). We love an icon who cares!

Gettin’ready for the #GoldenGlobes!

(Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Oprah's natural hair moment (tended by Nicole Mangrum) at the Globes was the perfect hairstyle to commemorate her Cecil B. DeMille Award, as she is the first Black woman to win the award since it was first given to its namesake in 1952. That's about 66 years too long!

Because Oprah is one of the best people our society has to offer, she marked her award with an emotional and compelling speech, one that our country so desperately needs as the Cheeto-in-Chief devotes all his hours to television and divisive efforts.

This might just be one of our favorite Oprah looks of all time!

Written by BET Staff

