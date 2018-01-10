Meghan Markle Comes Under Fire For Her Hair Breaking Royal Protocol

Rules were meant to be broken. Like many royals before her, Meghan Markle is taking this challenge to heart.

Whether considering Elizabeth II's ill-advised decision to marry Prince Philip (they're still going 70 years strong) or her sister Margaret's well-publicized affairs and semi-nude portrait, it's maybe unsurprising that rules are frequently broken on account of there being so damn many.

Meghan's already been breaking normal potential princess protocol. Her latest bold move? A bun!