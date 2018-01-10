Meghan Markle Comes Under Fire For Her Hair Breaking Royal Protocol

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Rules were meant to be broken. Like many royals before her, Meghan Markle is taking this challenge to heart.
Whether considering Elizabeth II's ill-advised decision to marry Prince Philip (they're still going 70 years strong) or her sister Margaret's well-publicized affairs and semi-nude portrait, it's maybe unsurprising that rules are frequently broken on account of there being so damn many.
Meghan's already been breaking normal potential princess protocol. Her latest bold move? A bun!
But not just any bun, folks — a messy one. This look was a severe departure from the perfectly coiffed tresses we see Kate Middleton and the Queen sport. (They have an in-palace team on hand to tend to every hair need.)
And since this look is decidedly un-royal (so much so that it actually breaks a rule, according to People) there's no way that it was constructed by the in-palace team. Meghan is ushering in a new, more relaxed royal protocol (it helps that she's technically marrying the "spare"). Which makes us wonder — is Meghan the type of chill bish that would do her own hair? We have an inkling that the Northwestern University alumna is the type of person who's good at everything she puts her mind to, so she's plenty capable of crafting her own bun.
Meghan's look is another example of how she might shake up the royal family and bring them up to speed with a new, modern outlook.
See how she's doing her part to combat backlash against women of color.
