Meghan Markle is a biracial African-American actress and humanitarian hailing from Los Angeles, California. She comes from a biracial family and, as the daughter of a Black woman and a white man, Markle is proud of her heritage. Although her parents divorced when she was only six years old, they ensured she received a quality education at the best schools. In 2003, she graduated from Northwestern University with a double major in theater and international studies. Markle’s first acting role was a small one on General Hospital. From there, she scored various television roles in Century City, The War at Home, CSI: NY and Fringe. She’s also been in five full-length motion pictures. Markle is best recognized for playing Rachel Zane on the USA Network show Suits from 2011 until 2017.

Though Markle was previously married to actor Trevor Engleson, her most recent relationship with Prince Harry has been quite public. The two met on a blind date and began dating in 2016. On November 27, 2017, Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced after much speculation.

Markle’s philanthropy is widely acknowledged. She’s been an outspoken advocate of gender and racial equality, even traveling to Rwanda with World Vision Canada. She also visited India to raise awareness of women’s issues in the region and empowered women’s self-esteem with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.