WAYMENT: See The Video Proof That Walmart Locks Up Their Black Beauty Products

Only 26 days into the new year, and we're already dealing with racial profiling in the beauty industry. Le sigh.
ICYMI: A new video has surfaced of a section of Black hair care products being locked up in a undisclosed Walmart location. The twist? The products for white hair were "free for the taking" essentially.
"The African American hair products, as you could see, they're all locked up," the woman commented in the now viral video. "All the way down, even the hair dye is locked up, but you come around the corner and guess what? None of the Caucasian products are locked up at all."
See the shocking video for yourself below:
To make matters worst, this isn't the first time that Walmart has been called out for discrimination against Black consumers. A workers union recently seeked the City of Suffolk's help to reverse the Hampton Road’s Walmart policy of locking-up ethnic hair care products.
"As a Black woman it was demeaning to me and it was also hurtful to me," said United Food and Commercial Workers Union member Tiffany Beroid about the policy.
According to Blavity, Walmart has responded to the allegations by claiming locking up the hair products was "normal" to combat shoplifters. Interesting...but are you surprised by Walmart's behavior? Let us know in the comments below!
