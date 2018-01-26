WAYMENT: See The Video Proof That Walmart Locks Up Their Black Beauty Products

Only 26 days into the new year, and we're already dealing with racial profiling in the beauty industry. Le sigh.

ICYMI: A new video has surfaced of a section of Black hair care products being locked up in a undisclosed Walmart location. The twist? The products for white hair were "free for the taking" essentially.

"The African American hair products, as you could see, they're all locked up," the woman commented in the now viral video. "All the way down, even the hair dye is locked up, but you come around the corner and guess what? None of the Caucasian products are locked up at all."

See the shocking video for yourself below: