Black Card Revoked? 'G.M.O.A.T.' Serena Williams Admits She Can't Cornrow To Save Her Life

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 19: Serena Williams is seen at the 2018 Miami Open Hard Rock Stadium Ground Breaking Ceremony at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)

Black Card Revoked? 'G.M.O.A.T.' Serena Williams Admits She Can't Cornrow To Save Her Life

Poor baby Alexis Jr. is going to have to figure it out on her own.

Published Just now

Serena Williams might have been dubbed “G.M.O.A.T” by hubby Alexis—but it turns out there’s one thing she can’t quite conquer: cornrows.

Last night, Serena slid up into The Shade Room’s comments section when they posted the tweet below. She admitted “it’s me!”

See the hilarious viral tweet below:

 

Oddly, another celeb, Moniece Slaughter shared that she also  “can’t part. can’t cornrow, can’t box braid, can’t shape baby hair to save my life. Just cut a chunk of my own hair out while trying to remove a braid.” Yikes!

Ladies, what’s happening here? Over 16,000 (and counting) of you commented which means we got work to do! #Cornrows4Life

We wanna know—are y'all part of the sisterhood or nah? 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style