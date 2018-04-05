The Ultimate Finesse: Cardi B Fakes Her Own Beauty Endorsement In New 'Bartier Cardi' Video

#Couplecam: Venus Williams Strolls The Streets Of NYC With Millionaire Boyfriend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
2018 is the year of the finesse (yes, we're talking about you Tyrone!)—and no-one knows that better than rapper, Cardi B.
Earlier this week (April 2), she dropped the highly anticipated video to her single “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage, donned in retro-glam looks.
We’re all used to the over-prominent displays of sponsored content, which is why at first we weren’t surprised to see Cardi dramatically swiping on eos Crystal Lip Balm in Hibiscus Peach ($4.99, drugstores) in the backseat a car. See for yourself below:
The only confusing part? She already has lipstick on! But apparently, there’s no just thing as keeping your lips too hydrated.
But, upon further digging there’s not Cardi B x eos partnership in the works. Is Cardi trying to manifest a beauty partnership with the vegan-friendly beauty brand? Seems like it!
Listen, there’s no shortage of celeb-endorsed beauty brands, however it typically comes with a heavy price tag. US Weekly reported that some companies have been known to pay Kim Kardashian to $500,000 per Instagram post, so Cardi can make some serious cash for a video that already racked up 3.7 million views.
Looks like Cardi is playing the long game, showing people what’s she’s willing to do with hopes of collecting a check later. Y’all know Cardi loves free sh*t so here’s to hoping that eos sends her lip balm by the caseload!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS