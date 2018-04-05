The Ultimate Finesse: Cardi B Fakes Her Own Beauty Endorsement In New 'Bartier Cardi' Video

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Cardi B attends the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Manifest those coins sis!

2018 is the year of the finesse (yes, we're talking about you Tyrone!)—and no-one knows that better than rapper, Cardi B.

Earlier this week (April 2), she dropped the highly anticipated video to her single “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage, donned in retro-glam looks. 

We’re all used to the over-prominent displays of sponsored content, which is why at first we weren’t surprised to see Cardi dramatically swiping on eos Crystal Lip Balm in Hibiscus Peach ($4.99, drugstores) in the backseat a car. See for yourself below:

(Cardi B via YouTube)

The only confusing part? She already has lipstick on! But apparently, there’s no just thing as keeping your lips too hydrated.

But, upon further digging there’s not Cardi B x eos partnership in the works. Is Cardi trying to manifest a beauty partnership with the vegan-friendly beauty brand? Seems like it!

(Cardi B via YouTube)

Listen, there’s no shortage of celeb-endorsed beauty brands, however it typically comes with a heavy price tag. US Weekly reported that some companies have been known to pay Kim Kardashian to $500,000 per Instagram post, so Cardi can make some serious cash for a video that already racked up 3.7 million views

Looks like Cardi is playing the long game, showing people what’s she’s willing to do with hopes of collecting a check later. Y’all know Cardi loves free sh*t so here’s to hoping that eos sends her lip balm by the caseload! 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

