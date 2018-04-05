The Ultimate Finesse: Cardi B Fakes Her Own Beauty Endorsement In New 'Bartier Cardi' Video

(Cardi B via YouTube)















The only confusing part? She already has lipstick on! But apparently, there’s no just thing as keeping your lips too hydrated. But, upon further digging there’s not Cardi B x eos partnership in the works. Is Cardi trying to manifest a beauty partnership with the vegan-friendly beauty brand? Seems like it!

(Cardi B via YouTube)















Listen, there’s no shortage of celeb-endorsed beauty brands, however it typically comes with a heavy price tag. US Weekly reported that some companies have been known to pay Kim Kardashian to $500,000 per Instagram post, so Cardi can make some serious cash for a video that already racked up 3.7 million views. Looks like Cardi is playing the long game, showing people what’s she’s willing to do with hopes of collecting a check later. Y’all know Cardi loves free sh*t so here’s to hoping that eos sends her lip balm by the caseload!

Written by BET Staff