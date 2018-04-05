Finally! You Can Get J.Lo's Iconic Glow Thanks To Her New Makeup Line

Make room in your makeup bag, because yet another celebrity has decided to pull up a chair at the beauty table. Enter Jennifer Lopez.

Turns out everyone's favorite girl from the Bronx (other than Cardi B who faked her own endorsement) has decided to dive into the world of makeup. She's collaborating with Polish cosmetics company Inglot Cosmetics to release a limited-edition makeup collection. And yes, it will feature custom-made bronzers just in time for summer so you can get her epic glow.

The new launch will include an overwhelming 70-piece product drop, all of which were either created or handpicked by J.Lo herself! See the stunning announcement below: