Finally! You Can Get J.Lo's Iconic Glow Thanks To Her New Makeup Line

#Couplecam: See Bow Wow & His 'Wild 'N Out' Boo On Tropical Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Make room in your makeup bag, because yet another celebrity has decided to pull up a chair at the beauty table. Enter Jennifer Lopez.
Turns out everyone's favorite girl from the Bronx (other than Cardi B who faked her own endorsement) has decided to dive into the world of makeup. She's collaborating with Polish cosmetics company Inglot Cosmetics to release a limited-edition makeup collection. And yes, it will feature custom-made bronzers just in time for summer so you can get her epic glow.
The new launch will include an overwhelming 70-piece product drop, all of which were either created or handpicked by J.Lo herself! See the stunning announcement below:
Believe us, starting on April 26, you will have loads to choose from. “The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors. We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and of course…bronzers,” Jennifer shared in the press release announcing the new line.
Don’t worry if you find yourself overwhelmed by the amount of selection in the collection, Inglot Cosmetics offers a mix-and-match solution for the woman on the go:
“What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette—which allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need,” Jennifer shared. “Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want!”
Finding yourself too eager to wait until the actual launch? Looks like an exclusive palette inspired by Jennifer's look in the advertising campaign will be available for pre-sale starting April 17 on jenniferlopezinglot.com.
Are you ready to have that "Jenny from the Block" glow? We are!
(Photo: PRNewsfoto/Inglot Cosmetics)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS