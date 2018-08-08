Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With This Shoot In Stripper Heels and Lingerie

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Kylie Jenner is on a mission to secure her billionaire status, and she just might do it in time for her 21st birthday on August 10.
Already worth $900 million thanks to her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, the KUWTK reality star is celebrating her birthday in the most KarJenner way possible—making a profit with new limited-edition products.
Posting on the 'gram a birthday countdown featuring lingerie-clad images, the 20-year-old new mom got fans excited for her new cosmetics products including a bunch of colorful, bright and shimmery limited-edition lipsticks ($17), eyeshadow palette ($65), glitter eyes ($20) and a birthday mega bundle ($415).
Want to get your hands on the new products that launched Monday at 3 p.m.? It's only available on Kyliecosmetics.com.
We can see it now. Our Instagram explorer page is going to be filled with makeup gurus flaunting their new Kylie beauty products. Facts!
(Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS