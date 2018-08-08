Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With This Shoot In Stripper Heels and Lingerie

Kylie Jenner is on a mission to secure her billionaire status, and she just might do it in time for her 21st birthday on August 10.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 7, 2018 at 8:44pm PDT

Already worth $900 million thanks to her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, the KUWTK reality star is celebrating her birthday in the most KarJenner way possible—making a profit with new limited-edition products.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 6, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

Posting on the 'gram a birthday countdown featuring lingerie-clad images, the 20-year-old new mom got fans excited for her new cosmetics products including a bunch of colorful, bright and shimmery limited-edition lipsticks ($17), eyeshadow palette ($65), glitter eyes ($20) and a birthday mega bundle ($415).

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 6, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

Want to get your hands on the new products that launched Monday at 3 p.m.? It's only available on Kyliecosmetics.com.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 5, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

We can see it now. Our Instagram explorer page is going to be filled with makeup gurus flaunting their new Kylie beauty products. Facts!

Written by Tweety Elitou