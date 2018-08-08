Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With This Shoot In Stripper Heels and Lingerie

A model prepares backstage for the Jeremy Scott collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 10, 2017 in New York City.

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With This Shoot In Stripper Heels and Lingerie

Looks like she is ready to party.

Published 5 days ago

Kylie Jenner is on a mission to secure her billionaire status, and she just might do it in time for her 21st birthday on August 10. 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Already worth $900 million thanks to her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, the KUWTK reality star is celebrating her birthday in the most KarJenner way possible—making a profit with new limited-edition products. 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Posting on the 'gram a birthday countdown featuring lingerie-clad images, the 20-year-old new mom got fans excited for her new cosmetics products including a bunch of colorful, bright and shimmery limited-edition lipsticks ($17), eyeshadow palette ($65), glitter eyes ($20) and a birthday mega bundle ($415). 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Want to get your hands on the new products that launched Monday at 3 p.m.? It's only available on Kyliecosmetics.com

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

We can see it now. Our Instagram explorer page is going to be filled with makeup gurus flaunting their new Kylie beauty products. Facts!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style