It's Official: Kylie Jenner Has Become The Youngest Ever 'Self-Made' Billionaire

UPDATE: Well, it’s official. Kylie Jenner has become the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever, and the internet is floored! Could #Jordygate have boosted sales? Hmm...

The news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise because Forbes actually named the 21-year-old one of “America's Richest Self-Made Women,” in their August issue last year. Kylie Cosmetics also inked an exclusive distribution deal with mega-beauty retailer Ulta last year as well that contributed to the up-tick.

Here's the a revenue breakdown according to Forbes:

“Kylie Cosmetics’ revenue climbed 9% last year to an estimated $360 million. With that kind of growth, and even using a conservative multiple from the booming makeup industry, Forbes estimates Jenner’s company is worth at least $900 million. She owns all of it. Add in the cash Jenner has already pulled from the profitable business, and the 21-year-old is now a billionaire, with an estimated fortune of $1 billion. She’s the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a ten-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg (who was 23 when he hit that mark).”

Seems like every day the KarJenners find a way to break the internet. Anyway, back to work, folks!

***