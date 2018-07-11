It's Official: Kylie Jenner Has Become The Youngest Ever 'Self-Made' Billionaire

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
UPDATE: Well, it’s official. Kylie Jenner has become the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever, and the internet is floored! Could #Jordygate have boosted sales? Hmm...
The news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise because Forbes actually named the 21-year-old one of “America's Richest Self-Made Women,” in their August issue last year. Kylie Cosmetics also inked an exclusive distribution deal with mega-beauty retailer Ulta last year as well that contributed to the up-tick.
Here's the a revenue breakdown according to Forbes:
“Kylie Cosmetics’ revenue climbed 9% last year to an estimated $360 million. With that kind of growth, and even using a conservative multiple from the booming makeup industry, Forbes estimates Jenner’s company is worth at least $900 million. She owns all of it. Add in the cash Jenner has already pulled from the profitable business, and the 21-year-old is now a billionaire, with an estimated fortune of $1 billion. She’s the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a ten-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg (who was 23 when he hit that mark).”
Seems like every day the KarJenners find a way to break the internet. Anyway, back to work, folks!
***
07/11/18
Poised on the cover of Forbes’ August issue, Kylie Jenner has proven that she’s not just a reality star stuck under her older sisters' shadows, she’s a businesswoman with some serious coins.
At the age of 20, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenners has completely changed the makeup game with her $29 “lip kits” that have rendered her rich — selling more than $630 million worth of lipstick and lip liner since launching two years ago.
As of now, Forbes magazine values her company, Kylie’s Cosmetics, at nearly $800 million!
Kylie, now known as one of “America's Richest Self-Made Women,” posed in a black blazer and matching black patent Louboutins as she flaunts the wealth from her company, which she owns 100 percent of.
"I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own," Kylie told Forbes, although she’s now the highest paid in the KarJenner camp, conservatively worth $900 million.
ICYMI: Forbes estimates that her older sister Kim Kardashian West is worth $350 million.
Using her over 110 million Instagram followers to build her great success, the new mom plans to pass on her beauty empire to her daughter, Stormi Webster.
"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi, if she's into it," Kylie shared.
Recently removing her famous lip fillers, Kylie admits she’s always been conscious about her makeup routine, which she learned on YouTube: "Ever since I was in sixth grade, I would wear purple eyeshadow," the near-billionaire mogul shared. "I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident."
So what’s next for the new mom? Vending machines!
"You guys, imagine this, but all in lip kits. I think it needs to be a clear vending machine where you see all the colors."
Talk about a mom on the move!
(Photo: forbes.com)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS