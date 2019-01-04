The Designer Behind The Louis Vuitton Inspired Beads Just Broke The Internet

This week, the 27-year-old rapper and graphic designer from Columbus, Ohio took to social media posting a photo series where he modeled a jumpsuit printed with rainbow color Louis Vuitton logos, sporting box braids and matching 3D printed charms at the ends. His caption read, “Hey @virgilabloh can I earn an internship? I have ideas!” And let’s just say, the Twitter-verse went nuts.

BET caught up with Magnus and asked what inspired him to create these beautiful beads. He said, “What inspired me is black representation in fashion and pop art, homage if you will to designers like Dapper Dan and Virgil Abloh, and an ode to black carefree creatives such as Kelela and Solange!”

Although the shoot only took approximately 2 hours to finish, it was a 6-month long process for the young designer to complete the 3-D beads.