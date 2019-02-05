Brandy Norwood's Hairstylist Destroys Claims That Her Iconic Braids Were Lace Front Wigs

Recently, an urban myth surfaced that is Brandy Norwood’s famous micro braids were actually just a wig, and now, we are here to give you the facts! ICYMI: Fans' edges were snatched when a video by YouTuber Nneoma (Unfiltered) went viral thanks to her theory that the “Top of the World” singer may have been wearing a lace front wig all this time.

Shook, Moesha fans quickly headed to social media to share their disappointment, some even sharing stories on how they suffered long hours of pain and agony to achieve the look of their favorite teen star of the '90s.

(Photo: Marion Curtis/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)















While Nnemoa’s video was convincing, we were able to exclusively get the details about Brandy's iconic braids, and the answers may have you rejoicing! Deedra Cole, the California native who was responsible for doing the hair of the “Black Cinderella” for six months in the year of 1997, contacted us to set the record straight. “The young lady that created that video is absolutely wrong and misinformed,” she told BET exclusively. “Unica Scott, who was Brandy’s head stylist, called me in as a second stylist to assist her in servicing Brandy because of the length of time it took to complete her hair.”

According to Ms. Cole, not only did she do Brandy’s hair for the show Moesha, but she was also on the set for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella movie, which took place at the Sony studios in Burbank. “I was offended at first when I saw the video because Unica and I worked long hours to create her braids and I do not want the credit to go to people who are manufacturing lace front braided wigs.”

Happy to debunk the myth, Deedra is no longer offended and understands that Nneoma was only speaking on an assumption. “I just want people to know that Brandy really did make the sacrifice to sit in that chair for long hours to get her hair braided and that I enjoyed working with her.” So there you have it... BET is returning fans' edges, and yes, Brandy's braids are still iconic!

Written by Tweety Elitou