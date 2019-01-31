Brandy Norwood's Iconic Braids May Have Been Lace Front Wigs All This Time

386837 07: Grammy Award-winning singer/actress Brandy stars as Moesha Mitchell, in the United Paramount Network popular half-hour comedy series "Moesha." (Photo by Matthew Rolson/United Paramount Network)

Fans react to discovering Brandy Norman’s braids potentially being a wig.

Published 2 days ago

When you think of the '90s, it’s impossible to not envision Brandy Norwood singing her heart out, keeping us laughing on her hit TV sitcom, Moesha, and setting major trends when it comes to beauty and style.

To this day, the “Black Cinderella” rocking micro braids still brings us necessary nostalgia of a simpler time as we scroll through our timelines on #TBT, but thanks to the speculation of a fan, the beauty trend we all tried to emulate may not be what it seemed. 

Let us explain.

ICYMI: Edges were snatched when YouTuber Nneoma (Unfiltered) recently came with the receipts on Instagram that Brandy may have actually been wearing a lace front wig all this time! 

See the shocking post for yourself threatening to make the all hours in the salon for naught.  

We. Are. Shook.

Yes, lace-front, braided wigs have become all the rage in recent years, but lace-front, braided wigs in the '90s? Could it be true? 

With the quickness of the keys, fans hopped on Twitter to express their complete disbelief.  

We have to admit while there is definitely a possibility that Brandy may have worn a wig, we do remember that baby hairs were all the rage in the '90s. Yes, pulling hair from the front was not uncommon.

Either way, we’re quite curious what you think...

Drop a line in the comments to weigh in on the hair-raising debate.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Matthew Rolson/United Paramount Network)

