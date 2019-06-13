Origins! Serena Williams Explains The Roots Of African Hair Braiding While Having A Mommy Hair Moment With Daughter Alexis Olympia

As Black women, we all remember the bonding, not-always-so-tender, experience of sitting in between our mothers', grandmothers', sisters', or aunties' legs as they braided our hair for the school week or next big event. Now, Serena Williams is sharing that moment with her daughter -- and giving us a little history lesson about the true origins of African hair braiding.

We know that people try to act like Kylie Jenner, Kim or Khloé Kardashian invented cornrows, but we definitely know better! And so does our girl Serena! In her latest post, the tennis champ captured a smiling 1-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. while braiding her daughter's hair.

Check out the sweet mommy hair-braiding moment below:

We definitely think Baby Alexis looks a little happier than we did when we were getting our hair braided, and that smile is too cute! In the post, Serena explains the origins of African hair braiding from Namibia. Just as the experience of hair braiding creates a generational bond between Black women in the States, women in communities throughout the African diaspora would pass down the tradition of hair braiding and styling to their children. We love this little history lesson explaining the true definition of Black girl magic!

Though Serena's hubby, Alexis Ohanian, admitted he was trying to figure out how to style their Black daughter's hair, there’s no deeper extension of love between a mother and her daughter than the moments spent doing their hair!

 

