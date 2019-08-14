Exclusive: Megan Thee Stallion Changes Her Hair Every Hour But Keeps Her Body Natural

Written by Tira Urquhart

Summer 2019 can easily be renamed “Hot Girl Summer,” thanks to Megan Thee Stallion. The phrase has taken over just as rapper Juvenile did for the 99. It’s even been used by people and brands who don't even know the first thing about being a "hot girl". When I found out Thee Hot Girl herself would be gracing the carpet at this year's BeautyCon LA, the excitement I felt was unexplainable. I really caught myself thinking, '$%@ do I meet the qualifications to be a hot girl? What if I am only luke warm?' Megan Pete, standing at 5’10", stormed the pink carpet like a literal superhero. She was styled to perfection in a red blazer dress cinched with a Chanel belt, matching red Fendi stockings elongating her legs and heel stacked red heels which added at least 4 inches to her already substantial height. She pulled her look together with a fierce, midnight blue, curly wig. When asked what inspired her outfit, she mentioned that she wanted to go for a, “marvel character” vibe. When I asked what it takes for a girl to be a Hot Girl, she simply said, “Be Confident, be kind, and she has to like to drive the boat." If you’re wondering what it means to drive the boat, it’s an expression that widely means taking a shot of D'usse or cognac to the head. While Meg couldn't teach me how to drive the boat right then and there, she did relieve some of my anxiety by telling me that I do actually meet the requirements to be an official Hot Girl.

As always with incredible Black women, there is a lot more to Megan that meets the eye. In addition to starting whole cultural movements and rapping on stages across the U.S. Thee Stallion is also working towards a degree in Health Care Administration. Due to her demanding schedule, the rising senior is studying online at Texas Southern University, but will be graduating next year. Megan said she hopes to utilize her degree by opening assisted living facilities for senior citizens, first, in her hometown of Houston and eventually expand to other cities across the U.S. Now if that's isn’t inspirational, I don’t know what is! With a busy rap career, how can this woman handle it all? She explained by saying, “I’m saving my rapper money to put into it, and get the best people to help run them.” Although Fall is right around the corner and Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, when asked how her style differs from her alter ego, Tina Snow, the budding mogul said, “Tina Snow is a little classier, she’s more of a lady, kind of like a pimp, and Hot Girl Meg is more of a turn-up party girl, she loves to have a good time, and has her a** out most of the time.” It's clear that both personas are equally as confident.

Stepping into an industry where women were historically demeaned and degraded for embracing their sexuality, Megan is an advocate for embracing your natural curves and sex appeal. "I love being a female rapper and embracing my sexuality. Us boss chicks have to continue to stick together and change the game." The rap phenomenon has natural curves with no enhancements whats-so-ever, so what's not to embrace?! Recently, the femcee teamed up with OG hottie, Nicki Minaj, and released the official 'Hot Girl Summer' anthem. The single already has over 1.29 million streams, earning a high-ranking spot at #2 on US Spotify. The two stars gave a sneak peek to their millions of Instagram fans showing off their looks for the soon-to-be-released video. Although Meg couldn't tell us all of the details surrounding the upcoming video, just know that there will be "hot girls" galore making special appearances. "The video is going to be lit! We have Juicy J, we have so many female rappers and so many hotties," she boasted. "I'm not going to tell you everyone else, but it was a party." If you follow Meg on Twitter, you know she talks about is her love for anime and her fashion reflects this. She explained the special reason why her favorite anime is Blue Exorcist right now. "My favorite right now is Blue Exorcist. And my favorite color is blue, so it was love at first sight"! Megan's former stylist Todd admitted that she matches her wigs to her anime-inspired outfits. So when asked how many wigs she has, she said, "I have over a hundred wigs, I like to change them damn near every hour." One would think it's difficult to store all of the expensive units. The 24-year-old star admitted that it's pretty simple. "Since I travel a lot, I have them stored in packages in my suitcase. I'll call Lonzo and Jonathan (her hairstylists) to help me fix them, but I love my wigs, I take them everywhere."

The 'Fever' artist is also using her influence to try and save the world- literally. In early June, she hosted a beach clean up at Santa Monica Pier with hundreds of fans after a twitter follower asked for her help. Meg said, “One of my eco-friendly hotties asked how I felt about climate change telling me that no one was listening to her, so I asked her, 'What can we do to help?!'" As a college student herself, Megan knows that paying tuition can be difficult. To help other hotties, the 24-year-old philanthropist hosted a "Cognac Queen” beauty pageant, giving the winner a $2,500 price towards her college tuition. “I just thought it was a good thing to do because I know that tuition ain’t no joke. So if I could do something to help somebody else, then I’m going to do it. It’s for the girls who love to party but can also get her work done.” As for what’s next for our resident hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that 'Tina Snow' part two will be coming soon.

