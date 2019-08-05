EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion's Stylist Is Also A College Student Who Uses Anime As Inspiration For Her Looks

Written by Tira Urquhart

If you’re on the internet at all, you probably know that you’re smack dab in the middle of a #HotGirlSummer. The phrase that's taking over is pegged from Houston, Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Young Tina Snow, Hot Girl Meg, or Megan Thee Stallion are the names she goes by. The key is to understand the term “hot girl” is this: It's really a mantra, a mindset, and a lifestyle. It’s about truly being yourself. “Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party, etc,” Meg tweeted. Well, what is a hot girl without her hot looks? We can’t help but notice Meg’s sultry yet timeless style, and it’s all thanks to her stylist, Todd White. BET caught up with the 23-year-old Kent State University student whose persistence landed him the coveted role as Megan Thee Stallion’s lead fashion stylist.

Todd is behind some of Meg’s most famous looks like her “Big Ole Freak” music video, her red carpet looks such as her Aaliyah in Queen of the Damn inspired BET awards look, and performance looks like at Rolling Loud. For those who are wondering how this young student started styling one of hip-hop’s newest leading ladies, it’s all thanks to Instagram. Todd said he simply slid in Meg's DM's a few times over 8 months and the star eventually replied. He was in NYC for New York Fashion week, so the pair had a meeting. Then, Todd was put to the ultimate test to get a look together right away! As an industry newbie, Todd didn’t have power to pull looks from top showrooms but he explained that he was definitely up for the challenge! The budding stylist went to Topshop, bought an outfit with his own money, and the rest is history.

If you follow Meg on Twitter, all she talks about is her love for anime and her fashion definitely reflects this. When asked about Meg’s love for anime, Todd admitted that they do indeed put together looks inspired by the iconic characters. “We definitely try to match up different anime characters with her looks; even her hairstyles. Anime plays a huge part. We love anime," Todd boasted. "Bulma from Dragon Ball Z in particular. We’ve done a few Bulma inspired things."

Styling the newest rap phenomenon isn’t always an easy fete. Showrooms usually only carry samples in sizes 0-4 and luxury brands have been known for screening stylists and only lending to celebrities who are “on brand.” Kollin Carter voiced that even he had hit the same roadblocks at the beginning of Cardi B’s career. But Todd is remaining optimistic and expresses love and support to smaller brands like LARoxx that came through for the red, latex, custom look Meg wore during her BET Experience performance this year. Todd says he prefers to work with smaller, up-and-coming designers, not only to showcase their talents, but because they are willing to design one-of-a-kind pieces for Megan in very short notice. Megan is a naturally curvy woman. There are no enhancements whats-so-ever, so Todd explains that there are a couple of rules when it comes to putting together looks for Meg. “She would prefer a two-piece outfit, always a low rise bottom, and the top must-have straps to support her girls," Todd explained.

Todd has big dreams for styliing Meg and hopes to one day dress her in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier look to channel the OG, curvy queen character, Jessica Rabbit. Todd said, “I love Gaultier for her. There’s something about vintage Gaultier that I like on her 'cause it’s classic but it’s still sexy. And it has some type of street edge to it, which is what my idea of a Hot Girl is. There is a certain idea I have that I would like to do soon with her, that comes from Jessica Rabbit inspiration.”

Megan is constantly re-affirming how being a hot girl is not only intrinsic to her personality but also to her brand! And Todd’s styling definitely helps that persona come to life. When styling the star, Todd explained that he creates moods boards with images from the early 2000s. Aaliyah, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lil' Kim, and even Paris Hilton are some of the celebs he likes to reference. He is also inspired by icons such as Pam Grier and Josephine Baker. His obssession with early 2000s culture doesn't just stop at the hot girls of that time but also the hot brands like Von Dutch, Baby Phat, and other fashion staples of that time. He even paid homage to fellow Texan, Queen Bey, styling Meg in a chain-belt that said “Hot Girl Shit.” Just like the "Bootylicious" one Beyoncé wore in the music video. I mean, it doesn't get more early 2000s than that! Chaps and cowboy hats are clearly a hot girl style staple that we’ve noticed Meg wearing, which pays homage to the reemergance of Yeehaw, western culture and an ode to her Texas roots.

As anyone can clearly see, Megan exudes confidence in whatever she's wearing. Some people may critize her sex appeal, but that’s why Todd loves working with her! She knows exactly what she wants and wants to look like. “I know what she is going to wear and I have a good feeling of what she’s not going to wear. She has a nice body and I want her to show that off. She is very confident and comfortable showing it off so I appreciate that. As a woman who is curvy and not afraid to wear revealing clothing, I think it’s very empowering."

Todd will be graduating this December with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. When asked what’s next for him, he said he's hoping to relocate to NYC, hopefully take on a male client, and continue styling Young Tina Snow in the best of the best. Megan Thee Stallion is on track to becoming an icon, taking the rap world by storm! Styling someone high-profile who has had an avalanche of success in 2019 can be scary, but Todd White has proven that with a few naps, keeping a positive attitude, and hard work, it is possible to live out your dream. EDITOR'S NOTE: This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.